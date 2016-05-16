Maro Brothers "Raises a Glass" to Their Customers

Hainesport, NJ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/16/2016 --Family-owned business Maro Brothers Liquors is showing gratitude to their patrons with a Customer Appreciation Day featuring their full product line of beers, wines, and liquor sold at-cost to customers. Since their opening in 1997, Maro Brothers Liquors has provided the New Jersey community with the largest and most affordable selection of liquor and spirits in the area. For the fourth year in a row, their Customer Appreciation Day on Saturday, May 21st offers loyal patrons even deeper discounts on popular craft beers, domestic and imported wines, and every type and brand of liquor available. This year's event theme is "Raising a Glass" to the community and loyal customers who have shaped Maro's success. In the spirit of "raising a glass," Maro's will run giveaways with hundreds of prizes and welcome a visit from the Bud Light Girls for Customer Appreciation Day.



Maro Brothers Liquors was opened in 1997 with the aspiration of providing New Jersey residents with a wider selection of wine and spirits at prices lower than area chain stores. Previously the owner of a franchise, Canals owner Mike Maro decided to open his own store to be able to offer more brands at lower prices. Owner Maro reasoned, "if I left the franchise, I could lower the prices and offer a more diverse inventory." Community has been as the forefront of Maro Brothers' business since the beginning and their Customer Appreciation Day gives the owners and employees an opportunity to directly engage with local residents. Owner Maro further expands, "We are a family owned business, which gives us more flexibility to do what's best for our customers. We are owned and operated by local residents who understand the culture and the community." Maro's staff includes wine and beer specialists who provide customers personalized attention during the selection process. Customers are also invited to weekly beer and wine tastings as well as brewery and winery visits to expand their knowledge and sample new products.



Maro Brother's Customer Appreciation Days are known to draw 2,000 to 3,000 new and regular customers looking to stock their home bars, get ready for summer barbeque season, and uncover rare wine selections for their collection. This year's event is specifically focused on thanking their customers by "raising a glass" to the community with deep discounts. Craft beer enthusiasts will delight in Maro's selection of over 1,200 craft beers for up to $5 off the case. Imported and domestic wine will be sold for up to $20 off per bottle while all other products are discounted up to $10 off their typical price. For their fourth Customer Appreciation Day, Maro Brothers welcomes a Budweiser bar manned by Bud Light Girls giving out souvenirs and mingling with customers. Customers can also enter into raffles for the opportunity to win even more prizes, from beer cozies to bikes, at the event and to be entered into future Maro's giveaways.



Maro Brothers Liquors boasts the largest and most affordable selection of liquor, wine, and craft beer in Hainesport, New Jersey and neighboring towns including Mount Laurel, Mount Holly, Lumberton, and Medford. Formerly known as Canals of Hainesport and Williamstown, the local, family-owned liquor store has been in business since 1997 and features an amazing selection of more than 1,200 craft beers, countless imported and domestic wines, and other popular alcoholic beverages. Maro Brothers' knowledgeable and passionate staff assist customers in finding old and new favorites within the store and through daily wine discounts, tasting events, and visits from breweries and wineries.