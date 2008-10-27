Marsalese Law Group, PLLC Forms Financial Crisis Task Force to Guide Clients Through Historic Market Events

Southfield, MI -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/28/2008 -- The Marsalese Law Group, PLLC today announced the formation of a multi-disciplinary Financial Crisis Response Task Force to provide advice and guidance to investors, financial institutions, private investment funds and institutional investors in light of the legislative, regulatory and enforcement challenges posed by the Emergency Economic Stabilization Act” of 2008; the “Troubled Asset Relief Program” and other impending governmental actions.



The Task Force will focus on anticipating the impact of the far-reaching $700 Billion Financial Markets Bailout Plan. The Marsalese Law Group is advising clients on best practices to mitigate financial credit risk and preserve liquidity.



Commenting on the formation of the Marsalese Law Group’s Task Force, Michael Marsalese said, “We are pooling our knowledge and experience in the key areas of litigation, restructuring, corporate and securities, structured finance and real estate to respond proactively to our clients’ needs.”



About The Marsalese Law Group, PLLC

