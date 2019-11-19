Marshall Erb Design Selected to Luxe Interiors and Design's 2020 Gold List

Chicago, IL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/19/2019 --CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - 19th November 2019– Marshall Erb Design, Chicago's reputed interior design firm, is pleased to announce that the company has made it to the 2020 Gold List by Luxe Interiors and Design Magazine. The list consists of architects, home builders, interior designers and landscape architects whose projects were featured in Luxe Magazine. "It is indeed a great honor to be featured alongside the frontrunners of the industry," says Marshall Erb, who has been designing interior spaces for over 20 years. From timeless designs to contemporary aesthetics, the firm is known for its unique and functional design and architecture.



Marshall Erb Design has provided luxurious designs for prominent galleries, condos, private homes, offices and many other residential and commercial properties. What makes this firm different is its approach towards each project that is viewed with a fresh set of eyes. Their balanced designs with practical and aesthetic approach makes them one of the most sought out interior design firms in Chicago. Marshall Erb incorporates his knowledge of artwork, furniture, furnishings, antiques and the other important aspects of every project in the most amicable fashion. Marshall's designs have been featured in Luxe, Traditional Home, CS Interiors, Chicago Tribune, Sophisticated Living and Renovation Style among other magazines. Apart from making it to the LUXE Gold List, Marshall has also been lauded as Top 10 Designer in Chicago by Decorilla, Top Influencer by Fixr.com, 20 young designers to watch by Traditional Homes, and Ones to Watch by Merchandise Mart.



Click https://luxesource.com/2019-gold-list for last years' Gold List



About Marshall Erb Design

Marshall Erb Design is a professional interior design firm based in Chicago, Illinois. The company was started by Marshall Erb, a licensed interior designer with a degree in Architecture from the Illinois Institute of Technology.



