Marshall Erb Selected as Fixr's Top 200 Influencers in the Home Design Industry for 2020

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - 19th November 2019 – Marshall Erb, a reputed interior designer in Chicago, takes pleasure in sharing with his clients and partners that his firm has yet again been selected as one of Fixr's Top 200 Influencers in the Home Design Industry for the year, 2020. The list will go live on Fixr's website in December. As a reference, click on the link for 2019 edition where Mr. Erb was also recognized.



"Luxury is the product of a job well done," says Marshall Erb. "This same attitude reflects across all of our projects, whether they be commercial or residential. It's nice to see we are being noted, again, with such a prestigious award." The firm promotes its ability to offer bespoke designs as unique as the clients themselves. Mr. Erb's award-winning Chicago interior design firm has designed numerous dream homes, vacation homes, office spaces and many more to create functionally aesthetic spaces.



Marshal Erb Design offers luxurious design services for private homes, five-star hotels, galleries and condominiums. This is not the first time that Marshall has been awarded. In 2019, the firm was selected among the same Fixr list in the Top 200 Design Industry Influencers. It is noted among the interior design industry as an honor to share the space with some of the best interior design luminaires and giants from the industry. The list is compiled based on the reviews of interior designers, their online presence, social media activities and recent awards. The firm was also announced among the Top 20 Best Interior Designer in Chicago for 2016 by Freshome.com, followed by a 2018 Design Excellence Award by The American Society of Interior Designers.



About Marshall Erb Design

Marshall Erb Design is a professional interior design company based in Chicago, Illinois. The company was started by Marshall Erb, a licensed interior designer with a degree in Architecture from the Illinois Institute of Technology.



Name: Marshall Erb Design

Address: 1847 W. Grand Ave. Chicago, IL 60622

Phone: 312-563-0000

Email: info@marshallerb.com

Website: https://www.marshallerb.com/