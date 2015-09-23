Martha Rogers Discusses Why Identifying Customers Matters for Marketers

Stamford, CT -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/23/2015 --1to1 Media, an online resource for customer experience content, is proud to announce Martha Rogers, Ph.D., founding partner of Peppers & Rogers Group and author of the critically acclaimed book "The One-to-One Future," as the guest speaker in a web event designed for marketing leaders. Sponsored by Neustar, the online event, Omnichannel Identities: Connecting Marketers to Real People, will offer advice to connect the cross-channel experience by improving the health of companies' data.



To improve the omnichannel customer experience, companies must solve the problem of poor customer data. Join Martha Rogers; Rashmi Vittal, senior director, product marketing at Neustar; and Tom Hoffman, executive business editor at 1to1 Media, live to learn how companies can identify customers for more personalized and relevant experiences.



Marketing leaders will attend to hear real-world examples of how to:

- Optimize audience targeting and remarketing

- Improve cross-channel, cross-device campaigns and closed-loop measurement

- Increase productivity, efficiency, and sales when servicing customers

- Plus: Participate in a live Q&A with Martha to close out the discussion



Register here: http://go.1to1media.com/martharogers



About 1to1 Media

1to1® Media is THE online destination for customer strategy resources to help organizations optimize their customer experience and realize the greatest value from their customers. 1to1 Media provides resources including in-depth articles, infographics, blogs, webinars, and whitepapers that help senior executives to drive change and make customer-based initiatives the centerpiece of their strategies.



1to1 Media's Weekly Digest delivers best practices, trends, and articles that highlight customer-focused initiatives to drive bottom-line impact. 1to1 Media's annual awards programs, The Gartner & 1to1 Media Customer Experience Excellence Awards and the 1to1 Media Customer Champions, highlight excellence among organizations and individuals that take a customer-centric approach to improving their business.



Backed by Peppers & Rogers Group, a global leader in customer strategy and relationship marketing, 1to1 Media combines thought leadership, field experience, and editorial expertise to deliver actionable content to its audience of senior-level business executives.