Martin Healthcare Forms Group to Manage Its Six Corporate Divisions

Cleveland, OH -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/01/2014 --Martin Healthcare Group (MHG) has formed an umbrella organization to market its six divisions: Physician Staffing, Community Hospitalists, Community Intensivists, Main Street Locums, Northeast Ohio Group Practice and The Premium Group. Each MHG division will continue to provide the same quality service clients have come to expect and will remain a privately held corporation owned by the Martin family.



For 40 years, the Martin companies have been providing exceptional healthcare solutions. Each is well-known individually in its respective sector. Now under a common MHG banner, all six Martin divisions can be recognized as part of a robust family owned business, one that healthcare providers have relied upon for a range of customized staffing and management solutions.



“We have always adapted to the ever-changing landscape of the healthcare industry,” said Anthony Bernardo, company president. “That is something that we will continue to do. The formation of MHG merely allows us to streamline our marketing approach in a way that clearly conveys all of the resources we offer.”



MHG’s newly designed and rebranded website, http://www.theMHG.com, highlights each division, including the newest ones, Community Intensivists and Main Street Locums.