Martin Healthcare Group Needs Internal MDs Today

Cleveland, OH -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/14/2014 --Martin Health Group is rapidly expanding and currently has many Internal Medicine positions available.



Whether you have completed your residency, are waiting on a fellowship, or you have been practicing medicine for a number of years and are looking for a transitional or permanent job, consider the many advantages of working with MHG.



MHG is looking for physicians to perform admission assessments, as well as critical and emergent care monitoring at premier medical facilities throughout Northeast Ohio.



With MHG you can enjoy the advantages of:



- Leadership positions

- No on-call duty

- Full benefits packages

- 48-hour work weeks

- Competitive pay rates

- Paid malpractice insurance



About Martin Healthcare Group (MHG)

Martin Healthcare Group (MHG) recently formed an umbrella organization to market its five divisions: Physician Staffing, Community Hospitalists, Community Intensivists, Main Street Locums and Northeast Ohio Group Practice.



The Martin companies have been providing top-notch clinical staffing solutions throughout Ohio for 35 years.



Learn more at www.theMHG.com