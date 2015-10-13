Martin Marketing, LLC Launches Website Offering Quality Sporting Goods and Athletic Equipment

Louisville, KY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/13/2015 --Ray Martin is excited to announce the creation and launch of his new website venture, http://www.BluegrassSportingGoods.com. The website offers a wide selection of sporting goods and athletic equipment for all kinds of different sports. Martin was inspired to start his website by the growing popularity of outdoor sports and fitness routines. He wanted to offer products that customers could use to get in shape and do the outdoor sports that they loved.



There are many excellent sporting goods and athletic equipment items featured within the merchandise of BluegrassSportingGoods.com. The website offers products including camping lanterns, FitBit Flex wireless activity wristbands, water bottles, Intex airbeds, golf club sets, organic protein powder, life jackets, Swiss Army pocket knives, LED headlamps, Camelbak Eddy water bottles, and much more. In the future, Martin will continue to update the website as new products become available. By continuing to add the latest updated items to the site, Martin hopes to offer the up-to-date items that customers will want to buy.



Providing a website that is easy to use and attractive to the eye is very important to Martin regarding BluegrassSportingGoods.com. The website is built with a pleasing background and organized layout to make it easy for customers to look at the website. If customers have specific items in mind, they can use the search box on the website to find out if these items are available. If they are just looking to browse, customers can click on a category of items that they might be interested too look through this section of the site.



To complement the main website, Martin is also launching a blog located at http://www.YourSportingGoodsBlog.com.



The blog will cover topics that relate to the products offered on the site. Martin will be writing about exercise in general, enjoyable outdoor activities, different diet and nutrition plans, and how to lose weight and get fit. The goal of the blog is to provide information to help customers find products that are right for the outdoor sports and exercises that they enjoy doing.



About BluegrassSportingGoods.com

BluegrassSportingGoods.com, a division of Martin Marketing, LLC, is owned and operated by Web entrepreneur Ray Martin.



Ray Martin

http://www.BluegrassSportingGoods.com

502-420-8909



iePlexus, Inc.

http://www.iePlexus.com