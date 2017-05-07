Martube Announces Launch of Charble Compact iPhone Power Bank

Hong Kong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/07/2017 --Martube, a high-grade electronics development and manufacturing firm, has announced the launch of their new Charble iPhone tangle-free charging cable and power bank. With a cute and lighthearted design alongside effective iPhone charging capacity, it's the perfect on-the-go companion for everyone's mobile power needs.



In today's technology-driven world, everyone understands the frustration of battery life and device powering. Even just a short trip to a coffee shop or a walk in the park requires all sorts of charging cables, batteries, and other devices.



All of these additional accessories lead to one very frustrating problem: they become far too bulky and difficult to manage. No one wants to dig through a purse full of charging cables and batteries to access their backup power source. Unfortunately, this scenario happens far more often than most people like.



This is the exact point where Martube developed an ideal solution: Charble. An ultra portable iPhone power bank with an integrated charging cable, Charble represents the intersection between cute, stylish design and results-oriented functionality.



Charble provides a high-grade power bank without the hassle and bulkiness in a handbag or purse. Featuring an adorable kitty design, its slim form factor makes it easy to store in a purse, hand bag, or even a clutch.



Under the hood, every component of the Charble power bank is engineered with quality and simplicity in mind. High quality, tin-plated copper wires offer 10 times more durability than other wires. That means the charging cable is built to last for years to come.



The Charble's rechargeable lithium ion battery holds 1000maH of charge, which is enough to recharge a phone up to 30%. The small size and charging power creates an ideal combination of convenient portability and effective charging capacity.



Charble power banks are compatible with all the major iPhone models, including 5/5S/5C/6/6P/SE/6S/6SP/7/7P. It provides a great solution to the problem of a dying phone battery. Even better, it makes a wonderfully unique gift that people will use again and again.



Charbles are currently in production and will be available to order soon. In the mean time, customers can visit the Martube Shop to enter their email address and pre-order their unit. These orders take first priority, so interested customers should pre-order today and secure their Charble.



Anyone who wants to learn more about the Charble – and other great Martube products – can visit the Martube website.



About Martube

Martube is a premium electronics firm committed to designing functional and stylish mobile charging solutions for the on-the-go consumer. Their premier product, Charble, brings together the simplicity of an integrated power bank and charging cable in a portable, lightweight, and chic design for the most popular iPhone models.