Bethesda, MD -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/07/2016 --Robert K. Goren and Brian A. Tucci are pleased to announce that they have collaborated together to form a new Maryland bankruptcy law office, Goren & Tucci, LLC, proudly serving clients across the state.



As highly experienced bankruptcy attorneys in Maryland, together they offer clients over 40 years of experience in handling all aspects of bankruptcy representation and related matters. They're dedicated to providing positive outcomes for individuals in need of financial assistance and support, and a fresh start.



"Collaborating together to form our new firm, Goren & Tucci, showcases our commitment to provide the utmost in personal attention, customer service and dedicated assistance for all new and prospective clients," said Robert K. Goren, Esq.



"We're thrilled to be able to work together, and ultimately, be able to help more people across the area seek successful outcomes via our comprehensive array of potential debt relief services and representation," said Brian A. Tucci, Esq.



Goren & Tucci currently has four area Maryland bankruptcy firm locations, providing convenient assistance for anyone seeking representation from qualified and committed local attorneys.



They have offices in Bethesda and Gaithersburg to serve Montgomery County, as well as downtown Frederick, for Frederick County, and in Greenbelt, Maryland, for Prince George's County residents. The firm is also licensed and qualified to serve residents in Washington, D.C., and Virginia.



Goren & Tucci strives to find customized solutions for each client. That includes filing for bankruptcy in Maryland, whether it's Chapter 7, Chapter 11, or Chapter 13, bankruptcy litigation, debt relief services and other aspects of debtor representation, representation of Chapter 7 trustees, as well as seeking potential non-bankruptcy resolutions.



Alternatives to bankruptcy are beneficial for many clients, but are not always the ideal choice or possible. Several options to consider here include direct lender negotiations, settlements, compromises, and loan workouts or modifications. It's essential to carefully analyze each person's circumstances before determining the best course of action.



Visit GorenTucciLaw.com to learn more about the firm, their experience, and their capabilities. Prospective clients in Prince George's County may call the office at 301-718-1892, and those in Frederick or Montgomery County may call 301-977-4300, to schedule a free consultation.



About Goren & Tucci, LLC

Goren & Tucci, LLC is dedicated to providing real solutions for individuals and businesses who are facing financial difficulties or burdens of any variety. They are a full-service bankruptcy firm, and attorneys Robert K. Goren and Brian A. Tucci have a combined 40 years of bankruptcy experience. The firm provides debt relief services, and helps individuals and businesses file for bankruptcy. All aspects of debtor representation are provided, including bankruptcy litigation, filing Chapter 7, 11 & 13 bankruptcy, and non-bankruptcy solutions, alternatives and services.



Call 301.718.1892 or 301-977-4300, or visit http://www.GorenTucciLaw.com for more information.