As a divorce lawyer in Maryland, Brandon Bernstein has seen firsthand the increase in gray divorces which have been statistically reported across the country. Gray divorces refer to couples over the age of 50 getting divorced, and more specifically, tends to refer to very long-term marriages having lasted decades to that point.



Since 1990, the divorce rate for those over 50 years of age has doubled, while the divorce rate for those over 65 has increased even more rapidly. This reflects everything from longer life expectancies, to gender roles in families as well as business places, and evolving personal perspectives on meeting both family and personal needs.



Elsewhere, the Supreme Court officially made same sex marriage legal across the entire country. Divorce attorneys in Maryland, practicing in a state where same sex marriages have already been legalized prior to the Supreme Court's ruling, have begun to see what attorneys elsewhere will soon see as well, the prospect of same sex divorce. Celebrating the rights of more people being able to legally marry is a wonderful step, however, like all couples and marriages, many will find a difficult journey ahead and face the prospect of a separation or divorce.



With both gray divorce and same sex divorce, as with any other personal situation and circumstance, it is important to protect one's own best interests, first and foremost. Find an experienced attorney who is willing to work tirelessly and diligently towards a positive outcome.



As a family law attorney in Maryland, Mr. Bernstein represents clients across a broad range of divorce and family law needs. This includes divorce, separation, child custody, child support, alimony, and more.



