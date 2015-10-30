Bethesda, MD -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/30/2015 --The state of Maryland has passed an important change to its divorce and separation laws, with the update going into effect as of October 1st. The Maryland General Assembly voted to add a new grounds for absolute divorce in Maryland, that of Mutual Consent, and it's important to understand its impact.



Brandon Bernstein of the Law Offices of Brandon Bernstein, LLC, and a divorce attorney in Bethesda, Maryland wants to ensure that local residents are aware of the update and how it may have a bearing on their personal situations.



"Mutual Consent will have a positive impact on many individuals as they are going through separation and divorce," said Maryland divorce attorney Brandon Bernstein. "It eliminates the waiting period and allows couples without children to get a quicker fresh start, and to move on with less aggravation and hassle."



Via the new Mutual Consent stipulation in Maryland, parties in the state do not need to wait for the typical one year separation term before proceeding through with divorce. The key stipulation to be eligible for Mutual Consent is that it only applies when the parties do not have any children, currently minors, in common.



Further, the two parties must execute and submit a written settlement agreement that resolves all issues regarding alimony and distribution of property. If neither party files to set aside that settlement agreement, then both parties must appear before the court at the absolute divorce hearing, and the Mutual Consent grounds for divorce without the separation period can proceed.



This latest change in the state of Maryland is also a great example of how divorce laws and regulations can be fluid. That's why it's so crucial to stay up to date with the latest developments, and to work with an experienced divorce attorney who's well versed in local laws, and any recent changes or additions.



It's also essential to keep in mind that divorce and separation laws may be widely different from one state to the next. This update to Maryland's separation and divorce laws only affects residents of the state.



Anyone who may be going through a difficult period right now and is facing the prospect of separation or divorce is encouraged to learn more by visiting BrandonBernsteinLaw.com, or calling the Law Offices of Brandon Bernstein at 240-395-1418 to schedule a free consultation.



About the Law Offices of Brandon Bernstein, LLC

The Law Offices of Brandon Bernstein, LLC is located in downtown Bethesda, and serves clients throughout the state as a divorce attorney in Maryland, covering a broad range of family law, and aggressively protects the best interests of his clients at all times. He has been named a Maryland Rising Star by Super Lawyers for two consecutive years. For a free attorney consultation, prospective clients can visit his website at BrandonBernsteinLaw.com, or call the office directly at 240-395-1418.