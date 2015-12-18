Bethesda, MD -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/18/2015 --Divorce proceedings are often times consuming, stressful and expensive, making what is a challenging circumstance to begin with even more difficult. That's why the Law Offices of Brandon Bernstein, LLC provides Maryland divorce mediation services to clients across the state, offering an alternative to the typical path.



Divorce mediation may not be the ideal solution for each person, however, for many people it provides a beneficial approach.



"Divorce may never be 'easy' or 'fun', and certainly that's something we understand," says Maryland divorce lawyer Brandon Bernstein.



"Yet, there are ways to reduce the burden that you're facing. For some, that means alleviating some of the stress of the process with divorce mediation. This is a more streamlined and amicable approach that saves you time, money and hassle when both sides are willing to participate. It also offers you more direct control over the outcome."



As an experienced divorce attorney in Maryland, Mr. Bernstein has the ability to help people achieve a positive result with their case via divorce mediation. His dedicated approach includes carefully honed insight, along with tactics based on negotiation and compromise in order to produce mutually beneficial solutions.



As a third party, he listens to both sides and seeks to avoid further entanglements. This also places the power and control into the hands of the couple, rather than the hands of a judge. The entire process often takes less time, and may results in greatly reduced costs, including both literal financial costs as well as the cost of emotional burden and time invested.



Different solutions and approaches work better for different people given their own circumstances and preferences. For some, that may include seeking a solution via divorce mediation. For other individuals, litigation may be necessary.



