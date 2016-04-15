Maryland Flyer and Distribution Service Launch GPS Tracking for Their Door Hanger Delivery Service

Towson, MD -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/15/2016 --A Maryland Flyer and Distribution service that provides a quality door hanging distribution service has launched a GPS Tacking service. U.S Flyer Distribution has taken advantage of the latest technology to provide customers with up-to-date information on where and when their marketing material is being distributed.



The GPS technology provides clients with the assurance that their promotional and marketing material is being delivered in a professional manner. This gives the customer not only the confidence they are dealing with a professional company but allows them to monitor the results of their marketing campaign.



U.S Flyer Distribution has become one of the most recommended services in Maryland for providing clients with a positive marketing experience. As well as providing a door–to-door distribution service, they also offer other services, which include hand to hand distribution where they ensure a person receives the leaflet or brochure to read. This is an effective service to promote a product or service either at an event or outside or near a place of business. To increase the profile of the client and to have a bigger impact, the distribution team can wear branded clothing.



A spokesman for U.S Flyer Distribution said: "Over the years there have been many advancements in the way people market their products and services, but still to this day, printed material such as flyers are still one of the most effective ways to increase the profile of a product and service and increase sales."



The Maryland Flyer Distribution Company provides an all-in-one service. As well as providing a professional team of distributors, they can also arrange for the printing of the material, providing clients with the best prices and reducing the overall cost of the marketing campaign.



To learn more about U.S Flyer Distribution and the services they provide and the results they achieve, please visit http://www.usflyerdistribution.com/



