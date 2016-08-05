Maryland Flyer and Door Hanger Distribution Company Go National

Towson, MD -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/05/2016 --US Flyer Distribution based in Maryland is pleased to announce they have now gone national. Due to popular demand, the door-to-door flyer and hanger company decided to expand their services and make them available to the whole of the USA.



The Maryland flyer and distribution company gained their reputation by offering an affordable service and listening to their customer's needs with the introduction of modern technology to allow them to see where and when their marketing material has been delivered. With the GPS tracking service customers can see when the marketing material has been delivered, which helps them improve their marketing campaign.



The GPS service has become an important tool for the customer. It allows them to see where their customers are coming from and which areas are offering a better return and which areas are not. This will allow the customer or their marketing partners to change their campaign to better target the less performing areas.



A spokesman for US Flyer Distribution said: "The GPS service has become an important tool. It allows us to help our customers improve their marketing campaign. They can see where and when their marketing material has been delivered."



US Flyer Distribution has become one of the most recommended door-to-door distribution services in Maryland. The company hopes by offering the same level of services as they currently offer, they will become one of the most recommended door hanger distribution services in the USA.



As well as offering a door-to-door distribution service, US Flyer Distribution also offer a printing and design service. To learn more about U.S Flyer Distribution and the services provided, please visit http://www.usflyerdistribution.com/



About U.S Flyer Distribution

US Flyer Distribution is a door hanger and door-to-door flyer distribution company providing services all over the USA. They provide quality services that are disciplined, professional, and reliable, ensuring business's flyers, brochures, and door hangers are delivered right to the doorsteps of the client's audience.