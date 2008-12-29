Columbia, MD -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/29/2008 -- Maryland Mortgage Expert Reveals Why Purchasing a Home Now...is Better Than Ever



Rates have not been this low in the past 50 years and that has homebuyers calling their mortgage brokers and lenders hurriedly. Maryland homebuyers are finding that purchasing a home now is easier and more cost effective than it has been in years.



“This could not have come at a better time,” says Trevor Jules Sr, a Columbia, Maryland based mortgage broker. “Homebuyers and homeowners are calling to take advantage of these low rates and the low cost in home prices.”



The rates have already hit the high 4’s and are currently stable in the low 5’s this past week for 30 year fixed mortgages. Rates for 15 year fixed mortgages are averaging in the high 4 percent. If you have been thinking about purchasing a home or even refinancing your current home this is the perfect time to benefit from this rate plunge.



Loan applications have quadrupled this month with the rates being the lowest in years but still there are some homeowners that have had some loans that cannot get approved in order to take advantage of the low rates. Property values have been an issue in this situation but, for the homebuyer, purchasing properties makes it a buyer’s market. Still, for those homeowners who can refinance they are saving up to $400 a month on payments.



“These low rates do not come by often,” says Trevor Jules Sr, President of 2 Blue Chip Mortgage in Columbia, Maryland. “Anyone seeking to purchase a home or refinance should make every effort to do so now.”



Columbia, Maryland - based mortgage expert Trevor Jules Sr specializes in providing information to Maryland residents that allows them to make informed decisions about their mortgage financing options and learn the insider secrets that can save them thousands of dollars over the life of their loan.



Trevor Jules Sr is available for interviews and will welcome all your mortgage related questions.



