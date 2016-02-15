Jessup, MD -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/15/2016 --Taking modernization to a whole new level in the moving industry, Movers USA announces an impressive addition to their services. Already widely-regarded movers in Maryland, DC and Virginia, the company now announces the launch of a new fleet of trucks. Custom-built with their customers in mind, the fleet is easy on the eyes. Setting new standards in cutting-edge moving practices aside, the company can now also say they have the prettiest trucks in town.



To start, the trick new trucks have air ride suspension that adds a layer of protection against bumps in the road; air cushions are placed under the cargo box to soften the ride. The feature acts as a layer of additional damage prevention for everything on-board. This level of protection is translated to special built-in boxes for the mover's equipment as well. Now moving equipment is completely separated from customers' furnishings and cargo. Possibly better still is a special e-track strapping system. This allows cargo to be properly secured while in transit.



Adding to the benefits to the customer is the shortened man-hours that the trucks provide. Now due to a special load lever and side doors movers can move cargo faster. To reduce fatigue, they can use the lever to lower the box of the truck closer to the ground and reduce its height. They can then load from the back or both sides. This is a big time saver for obvious reasons but it also allows moving professionals more flexibility in tight spots like narrow streets and inconvenient corners. Then, once a truck is loaded, those doing the heavy-lifting can stretch out in an extended cab. This feature alone allows up to five movers in each truck. More steady, rested hands on deck proves beneficial for everyone and everything involved.



Gil Ben Shoushan, founder and president of Movers USA said of the new additions, "We're so happy to roll out our new fleet of trucks, custom-built to our exact needs. Now, from the moving estimate to rolling away from a job well done, we're tops in our field. Start to finish."



For more information visit www.1movers.com.



About Movers USA

Movers USA is a widely-recognized relocation van-line moving company servicing the MD, DC, and VA area. Movers USA has a large fleet of new trucks and highly-trained relocation teams ready to provide moving, packing, transport, delivery and storage services.



