Bethesda, MD -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/29/2015 --Brandon Bernstein of the Law Offices of Brandon Bernstein, LLC, has been named as a 2016 Maryland Super Lawyers Rising Star. This marks the third consecutive year that Mr. Bernstein has been named as a Super Lawyers Rising Star in Maryland.



Being named as a Super Lawyers Rising Star for the third straight year is a testament to Mr. Bernstein's continued dedication as a divorce and family law attorney in Maryland. He serves as a tireless, passionate advocate for his clients, and is committed to helping produce positive outcomes for each person he works with.



"The best part about this line of work is that I've been able to truly help the many great individuals whom I've had the pleasure of working with while serving as their attorney, which is what I remain dedicated to first and foremost," said Maryland divorce lawyer Brandon Bernstein.



The Law Offices of Brandon Bernstein offers personal attention and ongoing support to all of their clients. Tailor-made solutions are developed based around each client's preferences, circumstances and needs. The practice offers affordable, accessible rates, while striving to deliver the best possible result, whether through trial or settlement negotiations.



Designation as a Rising Star in Maryland from Super Lawyers is one testimonial as to the quality of service Mr. Bernstein provides. Other Maryland divorce attorney testimonials from past clients are available on the Firm's website.



Less than 2.5 percent of the attorneys within a state are named as Rising Stars. The prestigious designation incorporates more than a dozen indicators, such as peer evaluations and professional achievements, which a panel reviews after the nomination and selection process. Rising Stars must also be 40 years old or younger, and in practice for 10 years or fewer.



View Brandon Bernstein on Super Lawyers to learn more about his practice and his status as a three-time Maryland Rising Stars award winner.



About the Law Offices of Brandon Bernstein, LLC

The Law Offices of Brandon Bernstein, LLC is located in downtown Bethesda, and serves clients throughout the state as a divorce attorney in Maryland, covering a broad range of family law, and aggressively protects the best interests of his clients at all times. He has been named a Maryland Rising Star by Super Lawyers for three consecutive years.