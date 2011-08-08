CashAdvance.com Creates Maryland Consumer Resource Section

Los Angeles, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/08/2011 --CashAdvance.com is proud to announce the creation of its Maryland Consumer Resource section, which provides an abundance of information to Maryland consumers who are interested in learning more about the payday loan industry within their state. The Maryland Consumer Resource section offers concise information regarding specific state regulations. Potential borrowers who live within the state of Maryland are urged to first visit the Maryland Consumer Resource section to prepare themselves before commencing a payday loan. Since cash advance regulations can deviate between each state and are frequently modified, it is imperative that borrowers are familiar with the most up-to-date and comprehensive information regarding policy in their specific state.



According to leading CashAdvance.com financial news expert Adam Hilliard, "Our Maryland Consumer Resource will dispel any misconceptions or uncertainty surrounding the cash advance process in Maryland, equip you with practical advice for averting financial crisis, answer your myriad loan questions, and ultimately guide you on the road to taking control of your financial future."



Potential borrowers who are looking into information about a Maryland cash advance can find all they need to know at the Maryland Consumer Resource section. Specific state regulations are addressed, including what is currently prohibited regarding payday lending within the state of Maryland.



Alternatives to cash advances are also addressed, and sound financial advice is given to those who currently have problems maximizing their cash flow. CashAdvance.com gives Maryland consumers advice on contacting their creditors, applying overdraft protection to personal bank accounts, and inquiring about paycheck advances through their respective employers. Finally, the Consumer Protection page details the process by which consumers can verify the legitimacy of a payday lender and report possible violations of consumer rights. Find out about a range of consumer rights and protections put into place by contacting local Maryland consumer protection agencies compiled by CashAdvance.com's seasoned team of industry experts.



CashAdvance.com highly advises its visitors to carefully review, research, and understand the entire process of these short-term loans before applying for an actual loan. Remember, cash advances or payday loans should not be used as long-term financial obligations and should be used only for short-term cash needs.



CashAdvance.com adheres to industry best practices in its continuing efforts to ensure consumers the most convenient and reliable payday loan experience possible.