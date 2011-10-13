CashAdvance.com Creates Maryland Consumer Resource Section

Los Angeles, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/13/2011 --CashAdvance.com has developed the Maryland Consumer Resource Center to help consumers learn about payday lending in their state. Each state has its own rules and regulations regarding the cash advance process and requirements. Therefore, CashAdvance.com’s financial experts have gathered information on Maryland laws and regulations so residents can make confident financial decisions. The Laws & Regulation page is regularly updated when new information is available. With the help of this new Maryland consumer guide, consumers can be fully informed when deciding to apply for a payday loan.



“CashAdvance.com strives continually to ensure consumer protection by providing the knowledge necessary for consumers to make informed financial decisions,” says CashAdvance.com spokesperson Hanna Wellman. “The Consumer Resource pages are a wealth of information arming consumers with the resources with which they can actively preserve their rights, while providing recourse to regulatory agencies capable of remedying fraudulent lending practices.”



The Maryland Laws & Regulations page is found in the Maryland Consumer Resource section. There, consumers can learn the fundamentals and details that pertain to the payday loan process and requirements. Some of what is found on this page include: maximum loan amounts, term limits, and maximum cash advance interest rates and finance fees. Consumers can find additional information, such as payment plans, simultaneous outstanding loans, and the length of a cool-off period between loans within the consumer guide.



In order to make educated decisions regarding their finances and whether to get a Maryland cash advance, consumers must keep abreast of all up-to-date legislation governing payday loans. The Maryland Consumer Resource Center should be regularly visited to check for updates to these specific laws and regulations each state has put into effect regarding the cash advance process and requirements. Consumers can read the summary of requirements a loan must follow in order to be legal in Maryland on the Laws & Regulations page.



According to leading CashAdvance.com financial news expert Adam Hilliard, "Our Maryland Consumer Resource will dispel any misconceptions or uncertainty surrounding the cash advance process in Maryland, equip you with practical advice for averting financial crisis, answer your myriad loan questions, and ultimately guide you on the road to taking control of your financial future."