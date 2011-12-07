Maryland Laws and Regulations Resource Page Launched by CashAdvance.com

Los Angeles, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/07/2011 --Information is now available to Maryland consumers regarding cash advance loans. This page features state laws and regulations surrounding payday loans, giving consumers the knowledge needed about the industry. With con artists on the prowl, consumers need to educate themselves in order to prevent becoming a victim. The purpose of the Maryland consumer resource section is to provide links and information that will help Maryland consumers throughout the cash advance process.



“CashAdvance.com strives continually to ensure consumer protection by providing the knowledge and resources necessary for consumers to make informed financial decisions,” says CashAdvance.com spokesperson Hanna Wellman. “The Consumer Resource pages are a wealth of information arming consumers with the resources with which they can actively preserve their rights and providing recourse to regulatory agencies capable of remedying fraudulent lending practices.”



It is important that consumers only borrow from lenders that are licensed by the state of Maryland. In order to find out this information, Maryland consumers can get in touch with instituted agencies throughout the state that are there to answer questions and verify licensure of payday loan businesses. In the Consumer Resource section of CashAdvance.com, Maryland residents will be able to find the email addresses, physical addresses and phone numbers of these Maryland consumer protection agencies.



The Maryland Consumer Protection Page is filled with a wealth of knowledge that will allow consumers to safeguard their money from scam artists. Due to the amount of scammers out there, the payday loan industry has been tarnished to the point of making consumers afraid to use them. With this page, Maryland consumers will be able to get the financing they need safely and with confidence. Overall, the CashAdvance.com Consumer Resource center will be able to give Maryland consumers a better understanding of cash advances and are able to use them for their financial needs.



According to Adam Hilliard, a leading CashAdvance.com financial news expert "Our Maryland Consumer Protection page will dispel any misconceptions or uncertainty surrounding the cash advance process in Maryland, equip you with practical advice for averting financial crisis, answer your myriad loan questions, and ultimately guide you on the road to taking control of your financial future."