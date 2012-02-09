CashAdvance.com Debuts Maryland Loan Process Resource Page

Los Angeles, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/09/2012 --CashAdvance.com is proud to announce the launch of the Maryland Loan Process page. Many people need a quick influx of cash to help stretch their budget when emergency expenses arise. When an unexpected bill needs to be paid, time is of the essence. However, in order to keep consumers from making hasty financial decisions, CashAdvance.com has created a free informational repository of expertly written articles. By reading through the easily understood Maryland Loan Process page, consumers can learn all the details of loans in their state without any pressure to take out a loan.



“CashAdvance.com strives continually to ensure consumer protection by providing the knowledge and resources necessary for consumers to make informed financial decisions,” says CashAdvance.com spokesperson Hanna Wellman. “The Consumer Resource pages are a wealth of information arming consumers with the resources with which they can actively preserve their rights and providing recourse to regulatory agencies capable of remedying fraudulent lending practices.”



When users visit the Maryland Loan Process page they will find an explanation of the current state of the payday loan industry in the state. CashAdvance.com makes this information available to ensure responsible lending decisions are made. Since payday loans are currently prohibited in the state, raising awareness among consumers helps stop those in need from being taken in by scam artists.



Cash advances are meant to give consumers a way of covering expenses that cannot wait until their next payday arrives. The lack of a credit check and the use of direct deposit allow borrowers to receive their funds as quickly as possible. Because payday loans have become so popular so fast, though, scam artists have taken advantage of people in need. These criminals have hurt the market and sullied the reputation of the payday loan industry. Despite the fact that payday loans are outlawed in Maryland, CashAdvance.com continues to educate the marketplace on the state of the industry. This keeps scam artists from deceiving consumers looking for fast cash.



According to leading CashAdvance.com financial news expert Adam Hilliard, "Our Maryland Loan Process page will dispel any misconceptions or uncertainty surrounding the cash advance process in Maryland, equip you with practical advice for averting financial crisis, answer your myriad loan questions, and ultimately guide you on the road to taking control of your financial future."