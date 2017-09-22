MASA Architectural Canopies Announces Its Brand New Product Glass Canopy System

Piscataway, NJ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/22/2017 --MASA Architectural Canopies, a leader in designing, manufacturing, and supplying bespoke stainless steel and canopy solutions, is excited to announce its brand new product in the form of glass canopy system. A perfect addition to exterior doors in domestic homes, the glass canopy is a strong new addition to MAASA Products' already impressive portfolio.



With years of experience in the industry, MASA Architectural Canopies takes pride in introducing a new addition to their glass family that provides stylish shelter all year round and enables domestic customers to utilize their outdoor space to its full potential. The glass canopy finds a distinctive place beside an exciting list of products already on offer, such as glass systems, aluminum frames & canopies, custom metal store awnings, and more.



In words of one of the experts at MASA, 'This new product adds a different dimension to the company's portfolio. The company is already proud to provide stunning balustrades for interior and exterior voids, and now they can also offer their domestic customers that little bit extra, with year-round exterior shelter. As a company, they are always looking to develop and improve their offering.



Their glass canopies are made up of quality tubular stainless steel with a stunning satin finish for an elegant yet minimalist look. The clear glass is further consolidated for safety, and all the glass canopies are manufactured in-house, meaning that the entire production passes through stringent quality control process.



With years of experience, MASA has evolved to be a leading supplier of building materials to some of the largest companies and retailers in the USA. Over the years, they have earned a good reputation for providing a wide range of stylish glass and steel balustrade solutions but also offer a personal approach to all communications.



For more information on metal awnings and canopies, visit http://www.architecturalcanopies.com/.



About MASA Architectural Canopies

MASA Architectural Canopies represents an exciting approach to the pre-engineered building components market and is always pro-active in the use of materials to expand industry trends and designs.