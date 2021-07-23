Piscataway, NJ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/23/2021 --MASA Architectural Canopies is nationally known for providing custom awning solutions to businesses around the USA. Using their vast knowledge and over 20 years of experience in creating awnings for commercial buildings, MASA Architectural Canopies answers common questions about their awning designs for businesses.



- Why are awnings a good idea for commercial buildings?



When it comes to the benefits of awnings for commercial businesses, the list is endless. From providing outdoor seating to style and curbside appeal, installing awnings for commercial buildings is always a good idea. Awnings also have energy-saving benefits, which add up when it comes to large commercial buildings.



- What is the difference between awnings and sunshades?



Typically, awnings are dimensional and soft coverings that add beauty and function to buildings. Sunshades are used for a more industrial look, optimizing sun protection benefits rather than style. However, MASA Architectural Canopies has years of experience creating both and can design customized awnings/sunshades that meet their client's style and function requirements.



- What types of awnings for commercial buildings do MASA Architectural Canopies offer?



MASA Architectural Canopies provides its clients with a vast range of customizable canopy designs including:



- Extrudeck

- Ecoshade

- Vision

- Alumiframe

- Imagination

- G7 Panels



