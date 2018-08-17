MASA Architectural Canopies Brings in Wide Variety of Door Canopies

Piscataway, NJ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/17/2018 --For those looking for a company in the mainland USA can get some convenient store canopy and awning products; fortunately their search comes to an end at MASA Architectural Canopies. The company is a premier resource for a wide range of door canopies and awning options of different kinds.



The door canopy is a stylish addition to your home. It is a two-piece molded canopy that comes fully assembled, the roof is grey with an integrated flashing/fixing up stand, and the base incorporating the fascia and soffit is white.



The canopy is made from Glass-Reinforced Plastic and is long-lasting and can be cleaned just by wiping with a damp cloth. The canopy is easy to install and comes fully assembled with the choice of plain or decorative brackets that enhance the appearance.



The main frame has a smooth finish with timber board effect to the underside of the roof pitch. The frame and brackets are finished in white; the tile effect roof is available in a choice of colors and is complemented with a mock lead effect grey flashing which ensures a good fit for the wall.



One can also find door canopy with a flat roof and ornate corbel brackets. The base and brackets are finished in white; the grey lead effect roof benefits from a UV stable gel coat which helps prolong the life of the original color. Fixings are concealed.



The company also provides over door canopies available diverse suitable projections- great for any style of property. The expert designers combine modern materials with a traditionally inspired design. Through the inclusion of bottom wired trellis, the piece is ideal for hosting climbing plants to create a garden wall porch garden. Easy to install, the door canopy comes in a neutral gunmetal grey.



For more information about metal awnings, visit https://www.architecturalcanopies.com/products/alumiframe.



