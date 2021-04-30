Piscataway, NJ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/30/2021 --MASA Architectural Canopies is a leader in creating custom commercial awnings that businesses large and small are satisfied with.



Smart business owners of all trades are choosing to have awnings attached to their buildings. Why? Awnings for businesses have a range of benefits including protection from the sun, energy-efficiency benefits, and aesthetic appeal.



While awnings have unmatched benefits, not all awning companies provide clients with custom commercial awnings that are tailored to the wants and needs of businesses. That's where MASA Architectural Canopies comes in.



MASA Architectural Canopies is an industry leader when it comes to creating customized, quality awnings. The team of professionals at MASA Architectural Canopies achieves this status by following a design-build process and offering a range of awning styles and materials.



Process

MASA Architectural Canopies handles all aspects of custom commercial awnings by following a concise process of design, manufacturing, and installation all in-house! This process ensures customer satisfaction and helps to reduce costs for businesses installing custom awnings.



Styles

MASA Architectural Canopies can create virtually any custom commercial awning style including:



- Fixed Commercial Awnings

- Retractable Commercial Awnings

- Custom Storefront Awnings

- Outdoor Seating Awnings

- Louvered Awnings, and more!



Materials

With MASA Architectural Canopies, the sky's the limit when it comes to custom commercial awning materials. They carry Imagination, Alumiframe, Ecoshade, Extrudeck and Vision materials.



About MASA Architectural Canopies

MASA Architectural Canopies is a leader in creating custom commercial awnings for businesses of all trades. Whether clients are looking for sun protection, aesthetic appeal, or both, the team of skilled designers and manufacturers at MASA Architectural Canopies creates unique awning designs that fit their client's wants, needs, and desires.



The design team at MASA Architectural Canopies follows a careful and detailed process to ensure their client's complete satisfaction with customer commercial awning creations by involving clients in each step of the process. For more details on custom commercial awnings contact MASA Architectural Canopies or visit www.architecturalcanopies.com today.