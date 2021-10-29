Piscataway, NJ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/29/2021 --When it comes to metal awnings for commercial buildings, no business does it better than MASA Architectural Canopies. MASA Architectural Canopies pays attention to the details to create innovative metal awning designs that improve the aesthetic and function of businesses.



There are several reasons why businesses choose to have metal awnings installed. From energy-efficiency to sun control, and more, there are endless benefits to metal awnings-- but not all awnings are created equal! Through sustainability, hybrid solutions, and passive shading, MASA Architectural Canopies creates stunning designs that are as equally attractive as they are functional.



- Sustainability



MASA's awnings are designed and manufactured in the USA. With three strategically placed manufacturing plants, MASA saves businesses time and money on transporting materials to job sites.



- Hybrid Solutions



MASA Architectural Canopies combine weather function and unique design features to equip commercial buildings with metal awnings that make an impression and serve a practical purpose.



- Passive Shading



Effective light control starts with passive shading. Through carefully designed metal awning that prevents heat transfer, MASA utilizes the concept of passive shading to control heat and save clients' money by reducing HVAC usage.



About MASA Architectural Canopies

MASA Architectural Canopies takes sun control to the next level with handcrafted metal awnings for commercial buildings. With an emphasis on creating sustainable designs, MASA Architectural Canopies pays attention to the details to bring their clients the most attractive and functional metal awnings on the market. In addition to working with their clients to create custom awning designs, MASA Architectural Canopies brings designs to life handling all aspects of manufacturing and installation of metal awnings for commercial buildings.



With three major facilities in New Jersey, Florida, and Pennsylvania, MASA Architectural Canopies has the manpower and experience to take on any commercial awning project, both large and small. Learn more about metal awnings for commercial buildings by visiting www.architecturalcanopies.com today!