MASA Architectural Canopies, the national leader in the business of building shading and canopy projections for more than two decades, is pleased to offer custom commercial canopies for buildings and businesses of all shapes and sizes. Having custom commercial canopies can make a drab building full of life or can make a historic building look regal. MASA Architectural Canopies has done thousands of custom commercial canopies over the last several decades.



One of the common materials that canopies of all sizes and shapes used to be made of was fabric. The frame was metal, but the covering itself was fabric. Even today there are a number of different fabrics that can be used for the canopy, but eventually, you will need to replace that fabric.



Instead, there is an option that will stand up to the elements while continuing to function well and look good, and that's using metal. Specifically, when clients work with MASA Architectural Canopies, they will use aluminum to create a custom commercial canopy.



Their aluminum canopies are built to last as well as built to please. Clients may want to have an aluminum frame with glass, acrylic panels, or even perforated metal to allow sunlight through while providing a level of protection from the elements. Or they simply want a lightweight yet effective and attractive canopy that matches the building décor.



Aluminum doesn't rust which means that it will maintain its look for the life of the canopy or building, and it is virtually maintenance-free. Their team is ready for any project, hosting a full creative staff in-house, including engineering, architects, & designers.



They can handle small awnings that go over individual windows to long spans over doorways and even large windows to free-standing canopies that provide protection from the weather over walkways and waiting areas. The different colors and designs in all of these mean we have an option that will be perfect for the needs of the clients.



MASA Architectural Canopies is the national leader in building canopies and awnings. Their use of aluminum for frames and canopies allows for unique shapes and sizes perfect for all sorts of applications, including custom commercial canopies.



