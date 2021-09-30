Piscataway, NJ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/30/2021 --MASA Architectural Canopies provides buildings, organizations, and businesses with custom commercial awnings that add style and function to properties. While MASA Architectural Canopies can create nearly any shape or style, there are a few popular awning shape styles that make great additions to buildings.



Awnings are an important component of business image. While materials and styles can be manufactured to fit a client's specific needs, MASA Architectural Canopies recommends a few distinct awning shapes to draw inspiration from, including:



- Arch Awnings- Arch awnings are an attractive and curved awning that provide protection from sun, wind, and rain. As an eye-catching awning piece, arched-shaped awnings offer heightened visibility for entryways.



- Shed Awnings- This single slope shape offers a versatile and attractive look that contributes to unique architectural style. With a large surface area on the face, companies can incorporate graphics and/or logos directly on awning designs.



- Flat Metal Awnings- MASA Architectural Canopies specializes in creating custom flat metal awnings that are long-lasting and highly attractive. With full weather protection abilities, flat metal awnings are highly customizable.



- Dome Awnings- Dome awnings are a traditional and classical awning shape that create a powerful visual effect for small businesses. This awning shape looks great on small businesses and restaurants.



About MASA Architectural Canopies

MASA Architectural Canopies has over twenty years of experience providing custom commercial awnings to businesses and organizations throughout the nation. Handling all aspects of custom awning design, manufacturing, and installation, MASA Architectural Canopies has the manpower, skills, and resources needed to create one-of-a-kind awnings that add appeal and function to buildings.



Understanding that all their client's needs are different, MASA Architectural Canopies works closely with clients and contractors to create unique awnings that make a statement. With a selection of design series to choose from, including Imagination, MASA Architectural Canopies goes above and beyond to exceed their client's expectations. Visit www.architecturalcanopies.com to learn more about custom commercial awnings!