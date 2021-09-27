Piscataway, NJ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/27/2021 --MASA Architectural Canopies is nationally recognized for creating custom awnings and canopies for businesses throughout the United States. While many large companies and small businesses utilize their design-build method for awning installation, MASA Architectural Canopies speaks to a small population of business owners and property managers that should not have awnings installed.



Here's who should not install awnings:



- Business owners who like wasting energy and paying costly energy bills.



MASA Architectural Canopies understands that most businesses like to save money and energy. However, they sarcastically point out that those who enjoy wasting energy should not have energy-saving canopies installed.



- Businesses that do not want protection from UV rays.



While UV rays are known to be detrimental to health MASA Architectural Canopies tells their audience not to have awnings installed if they want to be exposed to harmful rays and disease.



- Business owners who want their visitors to get wet.



Awnings provide protection from the rain. For the business that doesn't care about their workers and clients getting wet, awnings are not a good option.



- Businesses that like have an unoriginal and boring aesthetic.



Awning designs, whether custom or not, add style and beauty to boring buildings. MASA Architectural Canopies mentions that businesses that don't like style should not have awnings installed.



