MASA Architectural Canopies is nationally recognized for their innovative and attractive custom canopy designs through their Imagination series. From concept to project completion, the design team at MASA Architectural Canopies works alongside their clients to create unique designs. However, MASA points out that not all materials, such as cloth, are the ideal choice in custom canopy designs, singling out aluminum as the superior material for custom canopies.



As one of the most abundant minerals on earth, aluminum accounts for nearly 8% of the earth's crust. While this common mineral is abundant, it is not a pure metal, existing solely in compounds.



Aluminum is an important aspect of the earth's makeup, and has become an important aspect in construction. Here's why MASA Architectural Canopies says aluminum is the superior material for custom canopies:



- Easy Installation- Aluminum custom canopies are easier to manufacture due to their lightweight structure. This also cuts down on installation costs, requiring less manpower and equipment, unlike steel custom canopies.



- No Rust- Aluminum can be treated to prevent rust, unlike other custom canopy materials that need to be painted frequently to maintain beauty.



- Visual Representation- Aluminum canopies can be finished on all sides, maintaining consistent visual representation from all angles--even overhead views!



- Natural Drainage- With the choice of naturally curved aluminum slats, custom canopies can be built with internal drainage.



About MASA Architectural Canopies

MASA Architectural Canopies is an innovator when it comes to creating custom canopies and Imagination designs for commercial businesses and buildings. With "welded aluminum structures that defy convention" MASA Architectural Canopies is setting the standard when it comes to designing and building ground-breaking custom canopies that offer function and beauty.



With three major facilities in New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and Florida, MASA Architectural Canopies has the manpower and expertise needed to take on large-scale canopy projects for buildings all over the nation. Learn more about MASA Architectural Canopies and Imagination custom canopies by visiting www.architecturalcanopies.com today!