Piscataway, NJ -- 09/30/2021 --MASA Architectural Canopies proudly provides businesses and organizations throughout the nation with custom walkway covers that keep commercial properties and their owners safe during the harsh winter months.



With the charms of winter come many downfalls, mostly due to weather. Conditions such as wind, snow, and ice, can be a major inconvenience.



From sealing windows and doors to general maintenance of heating units, there are several things that property owners can do to keep areas clean, comfortable, and safe. One of these things is having walkway covers installed.



Walkway covers are attractive and durable canopies that are designed to keep walkways clear of snow, water, and ice that can be a safety hazard for workers, clients, and guests. It's important to have walkway covers not only to keep harsh weather out but prevent accidents that can lead to insurance claims and lawsuits.



However, protecting liability during the winter isn't the only reason why smart building owners are having walkway covers installed on their property. Other reasons why walkway covers are a good idea during all seasons of the year include:



- Increased Beauty & Aesthetic of Properties

- Sun & UV Ray Protection

- Assistance With Wayfinding

- Property Expansion to Remote Areas



