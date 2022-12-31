Piscataway, NJ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/31/2022 --MASA Architectural Canopies, the national leader in the business of building shading and canopy projections for more than two decades, works with all kinds of commercial clients to produce custom commercial awnings for their buildings. Today, many commercial buildings are designed in such a way as to make them distinctive for the business that is located inside. Part of that exterior design includes custom commercial awnings, and MASA Architectural Canopies is proud to have helped many clients create unique custom commercial awnings that are integrated as part of the whole building design.



When clients look at adding an awning to a building, they are faced with a long list of decisions such as shape, color, texture, material, and more. Fortunately, the experienced design and fabrication team at MASA Architectural Canopies can help them with these decisions. Talk to them about what design elements that a custom commercial awning can do.



Sometimes color can be one of the distinguishing features of a custom commercial awning. For example, a bright red awning against a white or light grey building color can really stand out for a retail building. In other cases, artistic designs painted or printed on awnings is the way to go. Other custom commercial awnings are distinctive because of how they are pieced together and the different look it provides to a building.



Because they work with aluminum for awnings and canopies, their custom commercial awnings will stand up to the elements for many years with minimal maintenance. The aluminum canopies are built to last as well as built to please. Clients may want to have an aluminum frame with glass, acrylic panels, or even perforated metal to allow sunlight through while providing a level of protection from the elements. Or they simply want a lightweight yet effective and attractive canopy that matches the building décor.



Every building and property that they work on provides a unique set of circumstances that help to define what the final product will look like. In some cases, they can go big because of the space provided, in other cases, they need to scale back on size but still provide the features and impact that is called for.



MASA Architectural Canopies is the national leader in building custom canopies for different applications. These custom commercial awnings provide great benefits that attract attention.



About MASA Architectural Canopies

MASA Architectural Canopies is an experienced team of energetic, and original professionals that have been in the business of building shading and canopy projections for more than two decades. MASA is the only company certified in each state to provide sealed engineered plans and drawings with guarantees. Learn more at www.architecturalcanopies.com.