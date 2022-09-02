Piscataway, NJ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/30/2022 --MASA Architectural Canopies, the national leader in the business of building shading and canopy projections for more than two decades, is pleased to work with business and building owners in adding custom outdoor awnings to their buildings. They have been helping to create custom canopies and awnings for businesses all over the country for more than 20 years, and they can put their design experience to work for any building.



For most people, when they see outdoor awnings on a building, they assume that they are mostly for decoration or are a throwback to when every building seemed to have different awnings. The truth is that outdoor awnings provide a number of benefits, and clients can have modern looking awnings or more traditional looking awnings.



Clients will likely see outdoor awnings over the windows of at least the first floor of a commercial building, and the reason is that these awnings help to prevent the most intense hours of sunlight from penetrating the windows and heating up the interior of the building. This saves the HVAC system from having to work harder to keep the inside cool.



Of course, outdoor awnings also have curb appeal, whether that's from the design of the awning or the colors used, or even the combination of the two. A big brown building isn't too snazzy, but when they add green outdoor awnings to the windows it helps to give the building character.



This is another aspect that some businesses have realized. When they install larger outdoor awnings, they create a sheltered space that can be used to expand their seating or display space. For a restaurant, it provides some nice outdoor seating space that provides the opportunity to people watch.



For retail stores it can provide additional shopping space or a way to advertise special offers to potential customers. And in virtually any case, having the business name and logo on the outdoor awnings will help to advertise a business and remind people that they are in the building.



MASA Architectural Canopies is the national leader in building outdoor awnings for different applications. Their use of aluminum for frames and canopies allows for unique shapes and sizes perfect for all sorts of applications.



