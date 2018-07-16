MASA Architectural Canopies Introduces New Suit of Outdoor Awnings

Piscataway, NJ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/16/2018 --Awnings have become an integral part of the home, providing cover from harsh sunlight during the summer and also providing protection during spring, autumn and winter alike. To safeguard one's patio or balcony from rain, wind, and snow, this will be one of the better investments that one makes. Usually, they come in different shape, sizes, alluring colors, designs, and quick and trendy fix to a big problem leaving homeowners and their space cool and dry. Whether it's for one's home, office, restaurant, cafe, or even factory, an awning will be a great addition to the property.



MASA Architectural Canopies is a premier resource for quality outdoor awnings and canopies. Over the years, the company has developed a partnership with designers, contractors, and owners to create a unique product or application to meet one's aesthetic and functional needs.



The product portfolio includes a good number of high-performance shadings and canopies which include Ecoshade, Alumiframe, Imagination, Vision, and more. The designs are based on entirely custom ideas. Many are custom, welded aluminum structures that defy convention.



The canopies are usually designed to withstand the harshest conditions and reduce sunlight penetrating through and help to repel heat away from the protected area. To cover one's patio, terraces, windows, entrances, and other open areas, retractable is the most popular option which can be customized and manufactured to leave the space below unobstructed.



Those who are looking for retractable design to cover large or small areas and protect the home or commercial space from the sun and rain may find patio awning to be a great option. MASA Architectural Canopies allows one to choose the desired option as well as select from a range of beautifully bright and light colored canvases or acrylic fabric, to fit perfectly and complement one's home or commercial space and it will be a quick, long-lasting and low-maintenance solution to protect one's outdoor area all around the year.



About MASA Architectural Canopies

MASA has gained their reputation as the best building canopy manufacturers through quality service. The company has been offering this service to both commercial and residential spaces. One can get in touch for a price quotation.