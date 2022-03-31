Piscataway, NJ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/31/2022 --MASA Architectural Canopies, the national leader in the business of building shading and canopy projections for more than two decades, is a leader in canopy architecture and design for businesses all over the country. MASA Architectural Canopies has been providing custom canopies all over the country to satisfied clients for more than 20 years.



From working with high-end developers who are seeking to be LEED-certified in their buildings to working on retrofit applications where various specific requirements are needed based on the building architecture, to making a design piece that not only fits the brand and colors but also lends an air of artistry, MASA Architectural Canopies can handle any idea that is brought to them.



From the Extrudeck canopies and awnings that are perfect for such applications including hospitals, automotive dealerships, educational institutes, and more, to the Ecoshade awnings that provide shade for a building while letting rain and direct sunlight through, they have a wide range of ready-to-go awnings and canopies that are modern in design, stylish for almost any building, and come in a range of colors and finishes.



MASA has earned a reputation among design professionals for its quality products and expert support. The focus is to provide service that exceeds expectations from the beginning to the end of a project and beyond. MASA sets the standard for the United States and provides consistent service and products for repeat customers.



MASA Architectural Canopies is the national leader in building canopies and awnings. Their walkway covers allow for unique shapes and sizes perfect for all sorts of applications while being lightweight and structurally sound.



About MASA Architectural Canopies

MASA Architectural Canopies is an experienced team of energetic, and original professionals that have been in the business of building shading and canopy projections for more than two decades. MASA is the only company certified in each state to provide sealed engineered plans and drawings with guarantees. Learn more at www.architecturalcanopies.com.