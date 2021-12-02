Piscataway, NJ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/02/2021 --MASA Architectural Canopies, the national leader in the business of building shading and canopy projections for more than two decades, is proud to offer their Alumiframe Canopy System. This is an awning system that offers not only structural integrity but also is lightweight and will last for years with minimal maintenance or involvement.



One of the important things that sets the Alumiframe system apart from other metal canopies is that it is strong enough to support spanning longer distances. For example, Alumiframe systems are perfect for providing a canopy over several loading docks to help prevent water, snow, or ice from shedding onto trailers while they are being loaded or unloaded.



Perhaps one of the most important features of this system is that it can be done in a variety of shapes and designs. You don't want to have the same thing that your competition has, you want to stand out, and the Alumiframe system allows you to do just that.



These awnings are also easy to add lighting to for night security as well as making them different and getting noticed. Another important benefit of this system is that the materials that are used are virtually maintenance-free and will last for years with minimal intervention.



MASA Architectural Canopies is the national leader in building canopies and awnings. Their Alumiframe Canopy system allows for unique shapes and sizes perfect for all sorts of applications while being lightweight and structurally sound.



About MASA Architectural Canopies

MASA Architectural Canopies is an experienced team of energetic, and original professionals that have been in the business of building shading and canopy projections for more than two decades. MASA is the only company certified in each state to provide sealed engineered plans and drawings with guarantees. Learn more at www.architecturalcanopies.com.