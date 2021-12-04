Piscataway, NJ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/04/2021 --MASA Architectural Canopies, the national leader in the business of building shading and canopy projections for more than two decades, is proud to offer the latest in aluminum frames and canopies for buildings of all shapes and sizes. Using aluminum for frames and canopies offers a number of benefits and options to suit any needs.



Using aluminum for the frames and canopies means that you won't have to deal with rusting like you do from steel. Earlier awning and canopy supports and frames were made from steel, and this can corrode and rust over time, weakening the structure. Aluminum doesn't have this issue, so it retains the ability to carry the load it was designed for over the full life of the structure.



Aluminum is also a lighter material than steel, but it has the capacity to hold significant weight, which is good for areas of the country that experience snow and ice. Aluminum can easily be modified to produce shapes and sizes that will match the unique building shape for each project.



MASA Architectural Canopies has a special Ecoshade series product that is designed to be mounted above windows on buildings and provide shade for those windows. This in turn provides a reduced demand on the HVAC system for the building, resulting in lowered energy costs. They also offer their Extrudeck series which are extruded aluminum canopies that feature a built-in water diversion and drainage system.



