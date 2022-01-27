Piscataway, NJ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/27/2022 --MASA Architectural Canopies, the national leader in the business of building shading and canopy projections for more than two decades, is proud to offer custom canopies for stores of all shapes and sizes. In fact, having a canopy that flows and has curves can really make a statement with any more square building, giving a unique contrast with more than just colors.



MASA Architectural Canopies designs can be based on completely custom ideas or a rethought version of one of their standard products. Many are custom, welded aluminum structures that defy convention. Because they have done so many different canopies, they can quickly and easily modify what they currently have and utilize their past creations as inspiration for custom canopies.



It isn't just the colors that matter, but the layout of those materials as well. The size of any canopy will also matter as well. If this is running between buildings, it may only need to be slightly wider than the sidewalk or path. Clients may also want it to blend into a patio covering on the property.



Not only do these make an impression, but metal canopies also serve several purposes and deliver benefits. They are designed to be able to withstand strong winds, beating rain and sun, as well as a snow load in northern climates, or from hail. A metal canopy can also be colored to match your building or business, helping to make it an eye-catching addition to your building.



MASA Architectural Canopies is the national leader in building canopies and awnings. Their use of aluminum for frames and canopies allows for unique shapes and sizes perfect for all sorts of applications.



About MASA Architectural Canopies

MASA Architectural Canopies is an experienced team of energetic, and original professionals that have been in the business of building shading and canopy projections for more than two decades. MASA is the only company certified in each state to provide sealed engineered plans and drawings with guarantees. Learn more at www.architecturalcanopies.com.