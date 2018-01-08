MASA Architectural Canopies Offers Cost Effective & Superior Metal Framed Awnings for Industrial Projects

Piscataway, NJ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/08/2018 --MASA Architectural Canopies is surely a name that has very few contenders who can be categorized in the same bracket. Their superior products made of the exceedingly light aluminum frame have been the number one choice of the clients in the USA and remains so to date.



The company comes with an enviable reputation for producing metal framed awnings and canopies. Right from a standalone shop to a busy industrial application shade or workshop, the pre-engineered products are much in demand.



The lightweight products are surely the best when it comes to extending the working space. The alumiframe can be easily fitted to a store front or any part of a building without spoiling the curb appeal in the least. These light metal canopies are also coveted for shading an area when there is a construction going on.



The experts from MASA Architectural Canopies remain focused on every aspect of their products and only get on with the installation process once it matches the requirements of the customer perfectly. The design is altered significantly on demand with customized solutions made available by MASA Architectural Canopies as well.



While the frames along with the metals used for creating the enclosure are manufactured out of aluminum, the panel of the ceiling is weatherproofed to protect the objects within when the weather takes a turn for the worse.



Call 800-761-7446 for details on store awnings and canopies.



About MASA Architectural Canopies

