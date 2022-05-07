Piscataway, NJ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/07/2022 --MASA Architectural Canopies, the national leader in the business of building shading and canopy projections for more than two decades, is proud to offer custom commercial awnings of all shapes and sizes. When clients opt for custom commercial awnings for their building from MASA Architectural Canopies, they will be getting some of the best custom commercial awnings available anywhere in the country.



What sets them apart from many other awning companies is the fact that their commercial awnings and other structures are made from metal, which can withstand the weather much better than simple fabric awnings can. The use of aluminum makes their custom commercial awnings lighter than other systems, plus they are rust-free, and this reduces maintenance costs considerably.



Because they have a design team with years of experience working with metal, they can make virtually any size and shape that clients desire. Their team is ready for any project, hosting an entire creative staff in-house, including engineering, architects, and designers.



They offer a wide range of awnings and canopies that they manufacture. If clients are concerned with providing shade to the windows without covering them, the Ecoshade option would be perfect. This awning protrudes from the building straight out but provides louvers that can be adjusted to provide maximum shade for windows.



For truly custom canopies, they offer the Imagination option where clients can turn their dreams into reality for a building. Many opt for the Vision series of canopies and awnings when they want a modern look. This series features either laminated glass or polycarbonate panels that allow natural light to come through while protecting from the rain and snow.



There are other options as well, and their focus is to provide service that exceeds expectations from the beginning to the end of a project and beyond. When clients are looking for genuinely custom commercial awnings, look no further than MASA Architectural Canopies.



MASA Architectural Canopies is the national leader in building canopies and awnings. Their use of aluminum for frames and canopies allows for unique shapes and sizes perfect for all applications, including custom commercial awnings.



About MASA Architectural Canopies

MASA Architectural Canopies is an experienced team of energetic and original professionals that have been in the business of building shading and canopy projections for more than two decades. MASA is the only company certified in each state to provide sealed engineered plans and drawings with guarantees. Learn more at www.architecturalcanopies.com.