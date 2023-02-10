Piscataway, NJ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/10/2023 --MASA Architectural Canopies, the national leader in the business of building shading and canopy projections for more than two decades, offers a modern take on commercial building canopies and awnings with their Vision Canopy system. Vision Canopies provide for clear or tinted glass, acrylic panels, or even a perforated metal topping that allows natural light to pass through. This makes for a modern look to any canopy no matter the size or shape needed.



When clients work with the MASA Architectural Canopies team on their Vision Canopy, it will be a feature that will be made just for their needs. With a range of colors to complement any building, plus the flexibility to create nearly any shape and size, the result will provide the additional protection from the weather they desire while also enhancing the property. Several features and benefits of the Vision Canopy include:



Free-form design opportunities

Endless selection of glass finishes and metal patterns

Custom-designed to exact specifications

Can be designed to match other building elements

Create a lasting focal point



One issue with covering entryways with a canopy is that it makes the entrance darker, even on bright days. The Vision Canopy option negates this downside by allowing the natural light to pass through. The shape of a canopy is up to the property owner and what works best for the building. Whether they want a flat surface, waves that mirror a body of water, or anything in between, the Vision Canopy will allow for a great aesthetic while allowing sunlight through.



The Vision Canopy system can be used in a variety of different applications for commercial buildings. More public facilities such as airports, museums, and other buildings can benefit by having their entrance be a statement for the rest of the building with a wide and impressive awning. A retail property may want to provide outdoor seating while also having weather protection with an impressive canopy. The only limitation is the vision of the property owner.



MASA Architectural Canopies is the national leader in building custom canopies for different applications. The Vision Canopy system offers great benefits that attracts attention.



About MASA Architectural Canopies

MASA Architectural Canopies is an experienced team of energetic, and original professionals that have been in the business of building shading and canopy projections for more than two decades. MASA is the only company certified in each state to provide sealed engineered plans and drawings with guarantees. Learn more at www.architecturalcanopies.com.