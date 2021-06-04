Piscataway, NJ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/04/2021 --MASA Architectural Canopies specializes in canopy architecture and design services, providing innovative canopy designs to a range of businesses throughout the nation.



MASA is unmatched in experience and reputation, offering a vast selection of customized canopy designs to their clients in all 50 states. By working with their clients directly, they make canopy dreams a reality by manufacturing designs in-house, ensuring the utmost craftsmanship.



In terms of canopy design, MASA Architectural Canopies offers:



- Extrudeck

- Alumiframe

- Imagination

- Vision

- Ecoshade



While canopies are traditionally used on large corporate buildings, there are several other businesses that choose to install canopies for their buildings, such as:



- Schools- Academic institutions can benefit greatly from canopy designs. From sun control to increased building aesthetic, canopies are never a bad choice for schools.



- Retail Stores- Canopies offer a visually appealing look to retail stores and small businesses. Certain canopies can even be customized to display logos and company names.



- Loading Docks- Almost all buildings with loading docks utilize canopy technology. Canopies provide protection from the elements, so cargo is not damaged or dampened.



- Restaurants- Canopies are highly popular for restaurants that offer outdoor seating. This can help to reduce energy bills, add curbside appeal, and provide functional outdoor spaces.



About MASA Architectural Canopies

MASA Architectural Canopies is a nationally recognized business known for canopy architecture and design. With three warehouses in three states, MASA Architectural Canopies handles canopy design in-house, ensuring that their clients get exactly what they are searching for. MASA emphases sustainability, which is why each of their canopy designs combines innovation with shading for a unique and eco-friendly canopy solution.



For more than three decades, MASA Architectural Canopies has kept up with the latest trends and innovations to bring their clients unmatched canopy architecture and design. Contact MASA Architectural Canopies for a quote by visiting www.architecturalcanopies.com/!