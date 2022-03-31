Piscataway, NJ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/31/2022 --MASA Architectural Canopies, the national leader in the business of building shading and canopy projections for more than two decades, provides durable and stylish awnings for businesses all over the country. Whether clients want awnings as more decorative pieces to add style and color to your building, or they want a more functional awning for your building to provide extra protection against the elements, they have just what clients are looking for.



The awnings that clients will get from working with MASA Architectural Canopies have the advantage of being able to stand up to nearly any weather that buildings would encounter. From the beating sun to heavy rains and even snow and ice, their metal awnings won't degrade as fabric awnings do over time.



Of course, their awnings also provide a way to break up the face of a building by providing a different color that complements the outside of the building, as well as providing a different geometry to visually stimulate people looking at the building.



Depending on the style of awning that clients get for their business, they may be able to expand the footprint of your business to the sidewalks in front of the building. This is great for restaurants, cafes, and other retail businesses. Our awnings also provide shade that helps with regulating the temperature inside the building, leading to less stress on the HVAC system in the building fighting against the heat produced by the sun shining through windows.



MASA Architectural Canopies can produce awnings that are more traditional in nature, or they also can make curved awnings that flow around a building and almost look like works of art. Their awnings have been installed on warehouse loading docks to help keep the snow and ice from getting inside the building and interfering with the loading and unloading of trucks.



MASA Architectural Canopies is the national leader in building canopies and awnings. Their walkway covers allow for unique shapes and sizes perfect for all sorts of applications while being lightweight and structurally sound.



About MASA Architectural Canopies

MASA Architectural Canopies is an experienced team of energetic, and original professionals that have been in the business of building shading and canopy projections for more than two decades. MASA is the only company certified in each state to provide sealed engineered plans and drawings with guarantees. Learn more at www.architecturalcanopies.com.