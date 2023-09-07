Piscataway, NJ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/07/2023 --MASA Architectural Canopies, the national leader in the business of building shading and canopy projections for more than two decades, is a nationally-known awning and canopy company among many metal awning manufacturers around the country. When clients are looking for an experienced metal awning manufacturer, look no further than MASA Architectural Canopies. They have developed many different lines of awnings that work well on most buildings, plus they can work with clients to develop a custom metal awning for their building.



There are some who will say that having a fabric awning at their front entrance makes things look more upscale, more impressive. But, what they won't reveal is that those fabric awnings need a lot more maintenance and upkeep than metal awnings. When clients go with one of these impressive awning solutions, they discover that they have been engineered to not only look great year-round, but to stand up to all sorts of weather conditions.



As a metal awning manufacturer, MASA Architectural Canopies has chosen to work with aluminum as the metal of choice for several reasons. Aluminum doesn't rust and it will not lose its integrity from prolonged exposure to the elements. Steel frame awnings slowly degrade over time and require a higher degree of maintenance to keep them free of rust. Aluminum also has a high strength-to-weight ratio, and this makes it easier to install while still offering superior protection and benefits.



There are a lot of different metal awning manufacturers that clients can choose from, but what kind of work have they done? MASA Architectural Canopies has developed five complete lines of different metal awning/canopy designs that can be customized in many different ways. These are properly engineered metal awnings that will direct water runoff away from doors and windows and will also provide needed shade to a building to help keep the interior cooler, with less work from the HVAC system. They have more than 20 years of experience and have multiple manufacturing facilities around the country to get any project done quickly.



From the more traditional styles of metal awnings and canopies, to the modern interpretations of these that feature glass or acrylic panels to allow the sunlight through, they have the right options for any building or property. Work with an experience metal awning manufacturer that has dealt with all kinds of weather and building styles. Contact MASA Architectural Canopies today to learn more.



About MASA Architectural Canopies

MASA Architectural Canopies is an experienced team of energetic, and original professionals that have been in the business of building, shading, and canopy projections for more than two decades. MASA Architectural Canopies is the only company certified in each state to provide sealed engineered plans and drawings with guarantees. Learn more at www.architecturalcanopies.com.