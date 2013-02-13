Masco Report &CNO Financial Group Announcement: (NYSE:MAS), (NYSE:CNO)

New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/13/2013 --Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) reported strong growth in fourth quarter 2012. "Our solid fourth quarter results reflect the successful execution of our strategic initiatives, including leveraging our brands, reducing our costs, improving our Installation and Cabinet segments and strengthening our balance sheet," said Masco`s President and CEO, Tim Wadhams.

2012 Q4 highlights:



- Sales increased 9 percent to $1.9 billion

- North American sales increased 12 percent

- Installation segment returned to profitability

- All segments contributed to an adjusted operating margin expansion of 340 basis points



Masco Corporation is one of the world`s leading manufacturers of home improvement and building products



Find out where MAS could be headed by getting the full trend analysis report here: http://www.wallstreetscoop.net/market-scan/?symbol=MAS



CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) announced that Ed Bonach, Chief Executive Officer, and Fred Crawford, Chief Financial Officer, will discuss the company at the Credit Suisse Financial Services Forum on Thursday, February 14, 2013.



On February 11th CNO announced Q42012 net income of $101.2 million, or 41 cents per diluted share, and operating earnings of $60.0 million, or 25 cents per diluted share. For the full year, CNO reported net income of $221.0 million, or 83 cents per diluted share, and operating earnings of $180.4 million, or 69 cents per diluted share.



CNO Financial Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the development, marketing, and administration of health insurance.



Find out more on CNO here: http://www.wallstreetscoop.net/market-scan/?symbol=CNO



About WallStreetScoop.net

WallStreetScoop.net issues momentum alerts on stocks that can provide gains to day traders and short-term investors. WallStreetScoop.net provides members with timely information and exclusive alerts on under-valued stocks in the United States with the potential to deliver short-term gains.



WallStreetScoop.net monitors and scans the markets for stock related signals as well as any external factors that might bring trading opportunities. Through a vast network of IR professionals WallStreetScoop.net is often in the know of several large investor awareness campaigns being deployed.



Timing is everything when trading small cap stocks. Gain an Edge by joining the WallStreetScoop.net newsletter and receiving alerts from a Pro-Active team of researchers. Wall Street Scoop believes traders should have a chance at successfully trading Small stocks and invites traders and investors to be part of the free membership.



Simply sign up for free and start receiving exclusive alerts.



Subscribe Here: http://www.WallStreetScoop.net



Disclosure

WallStreetScoop.net is not a registered investment advisor and nothing contained in any materials should be construed as a recommendation to buy or sell securities. Investors should always conduct their own due diligence with any potential investment. Please visit WallStreetScoop.Net website, for complete risks and disclosures.



Investor Alley, its employees, officers, directors, shareholders and affiliates, hold no positions in the above-mentioned stocks.

For full disclaimer visit: http://www.wallstreetscoop.net/disclaimer/



Contact Info:

Thomas Greene

Wall Street Scoop

info@wallstreetscoop.net

347-905-5009