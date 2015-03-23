Mason Scott Industries Announce They Are Offering Flat Oval Spiral and Round Spiral Duct

Brooklyn, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/23/2015 --As a leading expert, Mason Scott Industries has become the company to turn to for manufactures, design firms, architects, bars and restaurants, and retail outfits who require Flat Oval Spiral And Round Spiral Duct.



Mason Scott Industries is in the metal business for four generations, starting from 1914, and is now owned by Scott Fishkind. The company is a reliable source of top quality metal products offered at the most competitive prices. Along with flat oval duct and round spiral duct, customers can take advantage of tin ceilings, sheet metal and coils, angle-channel, fittings, HVAC insulation, adhesives, tapes, and more products.



With over 4 generations and 100 years of experience in the industry, the owner of Mason Scott Industries, Scott Fishkind, continues the long and successful management of the company. He contributes to the world HVAC and metal market. The industry was taken by surprise by the company, as a result of Scott's love for manufacturing, attention to detail, and unremitting patience.



The company uses the latest round spiral duct machinery and flat oval spiral duct machinery to provide unmatched quality at great prices and to keep up with the rising demand for metal products.



Many notable establishments, such as NYU Law School, Kargo NYC, and SmashBurger have been using their flat oval duct to meet their need for attentive and quality finished goods.



Here is what some of their customers share about Mason Scott Industries' products.



Bogdan D, General Manager at The Nolitan Hotel, says:



"I appreciate all of your help and could not have got this flat oval duct job done without you Scott."



Rafael Liebanas, the owner of TSM Group, shares:



"You made my thoughts come to life with your flat oval product".



To find out more about the Mason Scott Industries' products and specialized services, please visit http://www.masonscottind.com



About Mason Scott Industries

Mason Scott Industries is most widely known as the most reliable source for all metal products; having a philosophy of there is no "no" or "cant" when it comes to what they CAN do.