Mason Zhang Joins Beijing XYZ Technology Co. LTD

New Director of Business Development Leads Beijing XYZ’s Expansion in China
Beijing, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/11/2016 --Beijing XYZ Technology Co. LTD, the Chinese business entity and registry operator of the popular .xyz domain extension, announced today that Mason Zhang has joined the company as its first employee in China. Formerly the Chief Marketing Officer of a Chinese domain registry, Zhang now oversees Beijing XYZ's strategic partnerships, marketing campaigns, and expansion plans in China.
As the most popular new domain in the world, approximately one-third of all .xyz registrations are by businesses, individuals, and investors in China, according to nTLDstats. As a result, .xyz is already the second most popular new domain in China, even though it is not yet accredited by MIIT. Beijing XYZ has made significant strides to operate as an accredited registry in China, including setting up its WFOE, obtaining its Chinese business license, and passing technical testing in China. XYZ is the only foreign registry operator to receive this approval from ICANN.
"With .xyz expected to be accredited in China very soon, I wanted to play an integral role in the company's growth in China," said Zhang. "I am extremely excited to be Beijing XYZ's first employee, and I look forward to expanding our operations in China in 2017."
This move comes on the heels of other major news regarding .xyz in China. Recently, Chengdu West Dimension Digital Technology Co. LTD, one of China's leading registrars, announced the launch of their international marketplace on West.xyz. The registrar has also partnered with XYZ to host an exclusive .xyz auction, featuring over 100 highly desirable 3-4 character domains at no reserve. Bidding for offerings like TLC.xyz, DIP.xyz, and 1887.xyz, among other domains, will all start at 1 RMB beginning on October 11th at www.W263.xyz.
"Our no-reserve auction at W263.xyz is a great opportunity for investors to join in on the recent success .xyz has had in China," said Daniel Negari, CEO of XYZ. "It is believed that good things come in threes. For .xyz, the first was the launch of West.xyz. The second was Mason becoming Beijing XYZ's first employee. We believe the third will be the best of all."
About Beijing XYZ Technology Co. LTD
Beijing XYZ is the Chinese business entity and registry operator of the world's most popular new domain, .xyz, as well as .College, .Rent, .Security, .Protection, and .Theatre. Through a joint venture, the company also offers some of the internet's most valuable real estate ending in .Cars, .Car, and .Auto.
Founded in 2011, the company is led by CEO and Founder Daniel Negari, a visionary internet entrepreneur with years of experience in the domain industry. Learn more about XYZ in recent featured press such as Fox Business News with Maria Bartiromo, The Telegraph or at http://www.gen.xyz.
More information about .xyz and its accreditation progress can be found at www.gen.xyz/China, www.weibo.com/genxyz, or by joining XYZ's official QQ group: 295605448.