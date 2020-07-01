Trussville, AL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/01/2020 --In emergency situations, it's imperative to be able to clearly communicate instructional and exit information to occupants. Using an emergency evacuation system has a two-fold benefit of being a fire alarm and a communication system to guide people on what to do, when to do it and where to go. In the event of an emergency, the system communicates real-time information that is reliable, clear, live voice instruction, and can include text messaging. These features minimize confusion and help ensure safety during emergency conditions.



Prestige Alarm and Specialty Products, Inc. has worked with the business communities in Mountain Brook, Trussville, Vestavia Hills, Hoover, AL, and the surrounding areas, providing security and fire alarm systems for more than 20 years.



Prestige Alarm is a supplier and installer of the E3 Series Expandable Emergency Evacuation System by Honeywell Gamewell-FCI. This system is preferred due to its fully customizable design. During an emergency, messages and instructions can be updated according to changing conditions and can be customized for different emergency situations, whether fire, earthquake or other natural disaster to any man-made emergency-situation. This emergency evacuation system can send out mass distribution messages through the telephone, email, cell phone, text messages, desktop alerts, LED signage, and social media platforms. The diversity of this emergency evacuation system is that is can also send out wide area mass notifications through traffic lights, turnstiles, gates, outdoor speakers, and large message displays.



Prestige Alarm has been in the business of protecting their customers from fire, smoke, burglaries, and other unforeseeable events, for more than two decades. Founder and CEO Eddie Harden, began his career installing fire alarm and security alarm systems for companies and government offices across Alabama. Each Prestige Alarm technician is a specialist in their field, serving Birmingham, Huntsville, Mountain Brook, Trussville, Vestavia Hills, Hoover, and surrounding areas. Free consultations are offered to help assess your emergency evacuation system needs. For more information on Mass Communication Systems, please visit www.prestigealarm.com.



