908 Devices and IQT Enter Strategic Partnership to Develop New Mass Spectrometry Analyzers

Boston, MA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/09/2013 --908 Devices, an innovator in field-portable chemical analysis, today announced it has entered into a strategic partnership with In-Q-Tel (IQT), the independent strategic investment firm that identifies innovative technology solutions to support the missions of the U.S. Intelligence Community. The investment will contribute to 908 Devices’ efforts to build rugged, handheld mass spectrometry tools that can perform hazardous chemical detection and analysis. The technology is being developed, in part, with funding from the Department of Homeland Security Science and Technology Directorate, an IQT customer agency.



“The team at 908 Devices is implementing Mass Spectrometry in a form factor that truly is handheld, and their capabilities are strongly aligned with needs we see in both government and commercial markets,” said Simon Davidson, Partner on IQT’s Investments team. “We believe this partnership will provide our government customers in the national security space with a unique opportunity to deploy and build upon unprecedented capabilities for chemical detection and analysis.”



908 Devices makes simple and purpose-built, battery-powered tools that provide chemical detection and analysis at the point-of-need, untethered from permanent facilities or mobile laboratories. Truly handheld, and weighing only a few pounds, these analyzers are far beyond the unwieldy and complex ‘luggable’ systems available today. 908 Devices’ proprietary High Pressure Mass Spectrometry (HP-MS™) technology gives non-specialist field personnel analysis with extreme sensitivity – to the part-per-billion level or lower – while simultaneously distinguishing thousands of different chemicals.



“The need to detect and analyze a broad array of hazardous chemicals and weapons at trace amounts has never been greater,” said Dr. Kevin J. Knopp, CEO and founder of 908 Devices. “We are pleased to be partnering with IQT, and believe this significant partnership validates our platform and approach.”



About 908 Devices

908 Devices is bringing the powerful capabilities of Mass Spectrometry out of the confines of centralized laboratories. 908 Devices’ products range from rugged, handheld chemical detection tools to compact, dedicated analyzers for researchers, serving a range of industries including safety and security, food science, biotechnology and clinical diagnostics. Founded in 2012 by a proven team of industry and technology veterans, 908 Devices is based in Boston’s Innovation District.



About IQT

In-Q-Tel is the not-for-profit, strategic investment firm that works to identify, adapt, and deliver innovative technology solutions to support the missions of the U.S. Intelligence Community. Launched in 1999 as a private, independent organization, IQT’s mission is to identify and partner with companies developing cutting-edge technologies that serve the national security interests of the United States. Working from an evolving strategic blueprint defining the Intelligence Community’s critical technology needs, IQT engages with entrepreneurs, startups, researchers, and investors to deliver technologies that provide superior capabilities for the CIA and broader Intelligence Community. For more information, visit www.iqt.org.



